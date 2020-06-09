Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 222,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,389,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 280,780 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

