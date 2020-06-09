Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 57,930 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 4,875,110 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

