Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

