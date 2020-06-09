DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.75.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

