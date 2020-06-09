Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MTA opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$8.69. The company has a market cap of $270.15 million and a P/E ratio of -47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.