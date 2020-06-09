Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 205.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

