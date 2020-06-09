PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,772,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

