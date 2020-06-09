Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Primerica stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after acquiring an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.