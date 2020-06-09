Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.