Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 8,825 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

