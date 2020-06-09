Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Tech Data worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

