Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,914,651 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,914,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 180,481 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,001,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

