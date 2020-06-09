US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Saia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.12. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

