Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.12. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

