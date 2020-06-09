Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.