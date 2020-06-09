BidaskClub Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $74.54 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,257,892 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 68,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.