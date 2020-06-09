US Bancorp DE Has $1.34 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Wendys by 21.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

