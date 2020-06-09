Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,538,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $140,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

