US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

