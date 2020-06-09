US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 375.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,751,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

