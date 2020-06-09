Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after buying an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after buying an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after buying an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

