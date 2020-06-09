US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 224,832 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Parsley Energy worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

