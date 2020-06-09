US Bancorp DE Purchases 118 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $611,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 127,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

