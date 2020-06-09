US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83.
In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
