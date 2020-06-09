US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

