US Bancorp DE Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after buying an additional 409,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,188,000 after buying an additional 335,431 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.94.

NYSE HCA opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

