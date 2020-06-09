US Bancorp DE Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

