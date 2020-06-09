Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 62,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

