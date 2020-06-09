Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Camping World worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CWH opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 151,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,501. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

