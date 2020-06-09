US Bancorp DE Acquires 704 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of WesBanco worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

