US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE ESE opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

