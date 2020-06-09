Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 385 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3,389.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

