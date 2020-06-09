US Bancorp DE Purchases 507 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTR stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

