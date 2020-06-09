Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $877.19.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,346,305.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,049.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $949.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $832.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

