US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,031 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Icon by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $101,406,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at $4,562,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

