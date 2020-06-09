Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,450 shares of company stock worth $399,179. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

