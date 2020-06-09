Next.exchange Market Cap Reaches $527,842.77 (NEXT)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045630 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.05818595 BTC.
  • Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.
  • IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
  • OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055985 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030641 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.
  • PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

About Next.exchange

NEXT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

