Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,424 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 956 call options.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Posner purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 356,232 shares of company stock worth $732,692. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.