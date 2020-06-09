Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 251 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.70.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.07 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

