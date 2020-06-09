Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GasLog Partners LP Unit Call Options (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,063 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,455% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.40. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.