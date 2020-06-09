Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 357 call options.

NYSE:CLW opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $546.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $2,094,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.