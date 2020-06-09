Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,838% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

