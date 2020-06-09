Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,134% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

DTIL opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 398.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital Southwest Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
Capital Southwest Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
ShareToken Price Hits $0.0034
ShareToken Price Hits $0.0034
Next.exchange Market Cap Reaches $527,842.77
Next.exchange Market Cap Reaches $527,842.77
SF Capital Trading 30.3% Lower This Week
SF Capital Trading 30.3% Lower This Week
ALL BEST ICO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,126.00
ALL BEST ICO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,126.00
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Matador Resources
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Matador Resources


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report