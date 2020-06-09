Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,134% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 398.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.