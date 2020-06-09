Investors Buy Large Volume of Hallmark Financial Services Call Options (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,226% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALL. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.