GTT Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,594 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,449% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTT. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after buying an additional 1,930,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 856,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,905 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

