Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,349 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 925% compared to the typical volume of 912 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.