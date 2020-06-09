Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,124% compared to the average volume of 154 put options.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. Inphi has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $127.79.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $197,487.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Inphi by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after acquiring an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.