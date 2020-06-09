Michaels Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,056 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,318% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.61. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

