Collectors Universe Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 750 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

CLCT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 647.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

