Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 41,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,243% compared to the typical volume of 1,780 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PPL by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,069,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 269,524 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in PPL by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.