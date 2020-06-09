Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 41,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,243% compared to the typical volume of 1,780 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PPL by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,069,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 269,524 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in PPL by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC
US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC
US Bancorp DE Has $1.34 Million Position in Wendys Co
US Bancorp DE Has $1.34 Million Position in Wendys Co
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE
US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc
US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc
US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report