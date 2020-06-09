Lamb Weston Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,726 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 999% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after acquiring an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,444,000 after acquiring an additional 418,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

